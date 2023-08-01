The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while batting .258.

In 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 19 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .324 AVG .196 .378 OBP .269 .480 SLG .449 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 22 23/9 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings