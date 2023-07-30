The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .224.
  • In 41.7% of his 60 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Short has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 11 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 23
.244 AVG .193
.303 OBP .281
.400 SLG .316
6 XBH 5
4 HR 1
17 RBI 6
23/8 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
