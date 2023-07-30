Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .224.
- In 41.7% of his 60 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.193
|.303
|OBP
|.281
|.400
|SLG
|.316
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
