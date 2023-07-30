The Miami Marlins (56-49) host the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (1-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.

Skubal is trying to pick up his second start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins' Luzardo (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.147 in 21 games this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).

