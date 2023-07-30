Tigers vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 30
The Miami Marlins (56-49) host the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (1-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.22 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 3.71 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal
- The Tigers will send Skubal (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
- Skubal is trying to pick up his second start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- The Marlins' Luzardo (8-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.147 in 21 games this season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
