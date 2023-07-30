Sunday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (56-49) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 34 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 24 of 53 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (411 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule