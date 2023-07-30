Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .408, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
  • In 62 of 103 games this season (60.2%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), with two or more runs seven times (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 52
.219 AVG .239
.318 OBP .298
.353 SLG .459
16 XBH 23
4 HR 11
22 RBI 36
54/25 K/BB 53/18
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 12th, 1.147 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.