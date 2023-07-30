The Chicago Sky's (9-15) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Sunday, July 30 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (6-17) at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

The Sky are coming off of an 83-74 loss to the Storm in their most recent outing on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams puts up a team-best 6.0 assists per contest. She is also putting up 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 39.5% from the field and 40.0% from downtown (ninth in league) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kahleah Copper is tops on the Sky at 18.6 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds. She is 10th in the WNBA in scoring.

Alanna Smith paces her squad in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 9.5 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (10th in the league) and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Elizabeth Williams posts 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field (seventh in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -7.5 156.5

