Miguel Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 11 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .250.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 13 games this year (21.7%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .260 AVG .240 .339 OBP .321 .354 SLG .292 7 XBH 5 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 26/12 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings