After batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 39 of 70 games this season (55.7%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
  • Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 32
.240 AVG .231
.264 OBP .278
.421 SLG .389
13 XBH 11
4 HR 3
8 RBI 12
27/4 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
