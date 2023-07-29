Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- batting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Marlins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 72 hits.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.5%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 18 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.247
|AVG
|.236
|.325
|OBP
|.305
|.380
|SLG
|.358
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
