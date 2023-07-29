Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .232/.311/.412 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has put up 86 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .225/.263/.332 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Johnny Cueto Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cueto Stats

Johnny Cueto will take to the mound for the Marlins, his third start of the season.

Cueto Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 6.0 2 1 1 8 1 at Orioles Jul. 16 3.0 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Apr. 3 1.0 3 4 4 0 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 144 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .380/.428/.478 on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .240/.332/.488 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

