The Miami Marlins (56-48) will lean on Luis Arraez when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-58) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, July 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-155). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Beau Brieske - DET (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Tigers' matchup against the Marlins but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Marlins with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Javier Báez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 31, or 66%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 21-4 (84%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (39.8%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 22-26 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.