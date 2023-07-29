How to Watch the Tigers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 96 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 406 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Beau Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief five times.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Ross Stripling
|7/25/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Griffin Canning
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Johan Oviedo
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
