Tigers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (56-48) and Detroit Tigers (46-58) going head-to-head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 29.
The Marlins will give the nod to Johnny Cueto (0-1) versus the Tigers and Beau Brieske.
Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Marlins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Tigers Player Props
|Marlins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 39.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 22 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (406 total).
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 27
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs -
|July 27
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Matt Manning vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Johan Oviedo
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.