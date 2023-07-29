Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .309 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Greene has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.364
|AVG
|.254
|.413
|OBP
|.336
|.538
|SLG
|.377
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|11
|41/11
|K/BB
|42/15
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
