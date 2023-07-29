The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .309 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Greene has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .364 AVG .254 .413 OBP .336 .538 SLG .377 13 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 11 41/11 K/BB 42/15 3 SB 3

