Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) and New York Yankees (54-49) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Orioles will give the ball to Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA).

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have been favored 46 times and won 33, or 71.7%, of those games.

This season Baltimore has won 26 of its 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Baltimore has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 499.

The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (446 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 @ Rays W 5-3 Tyler Wells vs Taj Bradley July 24 @ Phillies W 3-2 Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez July 25 @ Phillies L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker July 26 @ Phillies L 6-4 Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez July 28 Yankees W 1-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole July 29 Yankees - Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt July 30 Yankees - Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino July 31 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt August 1 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu August 2 @ Blue Jays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Kevin Gausman August 3 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Alek Manoah

Yankees Schedule