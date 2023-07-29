On Saturday, Nick Maton (batting .227 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .167 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 37.8% of his games this year (31 of 82), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 26 of 82 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .144 AVG .190 .281 OBP .299 .198 SLG .379 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 10 RBI 19 32/20 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings