Austin Eckroat is set for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (par-71) in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30. The purse is $7,800,000.00.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Eckroat has finished better than par nine times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Eckroat has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -7 277 0 14 2 3 $2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Eckroat will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

Eckroat was better than 39% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Eckroat shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Eckroat carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Eckroat's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

In that last tournament, Eckroat's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Eckroat finished the Genesis Scottish Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Eckroat fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

