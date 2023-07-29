Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 155 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .207 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 20 of 62 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 29
.206 AVG .207
.260 OBP .352
.299 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
7 RBI 12
25/7 K/BB 24/20
2 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Marlins will send Cueto (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
