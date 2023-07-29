Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 155 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .207 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 62 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.206
|AVG
|.207
|.260
|OBP
|.352
|.299
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|25/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Cueto (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
