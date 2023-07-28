On Friday, Zack Short (coming off going 2-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Angels.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .210.

Short has had a hit in 23 of 58 games this season (39.7%), including multiple hits five times (8.6%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his games this year, Short has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 21 .244 AVG .151 .303 OBP .250 .400 SLG .245 6 XBH 3 4 HR 1 17 RBI 5 23/8 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings