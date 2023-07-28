Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Marlins on July 28, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins play at LoanDepot park on Friday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 88 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .230/.309/.410 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 20th start of the season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Garrett has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|3.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 141 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .376/.425/.472 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .240/.333/.490 slash line so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
