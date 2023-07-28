Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) play Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Storm

Chicago averages 78.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 86.2 Seattle gives up.

Chicago makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The Sky have a 3-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 46.4% from the field.

Chicago's 35.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (37.5%).

The Sky are 7-4 when they shoot better than 37.5% from distance.

Chicago and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Chicago averaging 0.4 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sky have been racking up 79.1 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 78.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Chicago has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball as of late, allowing 84.0 points per game over its past 10 contests compared to the 82.5 points per game its opponents are averaging over the 2023 season.

During their last 10 contests, the Sky are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.6 compared to 7.4 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (35.5% compared to 35.4% season-long).

Sky Injuries