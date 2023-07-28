The Chicago Sky's (9-14) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, July 28 game against the Seattle Storm (4-19) at Wintrust Arena. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Sky lost 107-95 to the Aces on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is tops on the Sky at 6.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 9.1 points. She is fifth in the WNBA in assists.

Kahleah Copper leads her squad in points per contest (18.7), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, she averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith leads her squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also puts up 9.5 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.4 steals (10th in the league) and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Marina Mabrey puts up 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -4.5 161.5

