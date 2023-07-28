Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (20.3%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (24 of 79), with two or more runs six times (7.6%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.227
|AVG
|.299
|.311
|OBP
|.344
|.318
|SLG
|.456
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins will send Garrett (5-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
