The Citi Open is nearing its close in Washington, District of Columbia, as Liudmila Samsonova readies for a quarterfinal against Marta Kostyuk. Samsonova has +600 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Samsonova at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova's Next Match

After getting past Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-3, Samsonova will play Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Citi Open odds to win: +600

Samsonova Stats

Samsonova defeated No. 32-ranked Cirstea 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Samsonova has won three of her 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 37-18.

Samsonova is 29-10 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament wins.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 55 matches and 21.1 games per match.

In her 39 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Samsonova has averaged 20.6 games.

Samsonova has won 36.6% of her return games and 76.4% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Samsonova has been victorious in 37.2% of her return games and 79.1% of her service games.

