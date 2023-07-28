On Friday, Andy Ibanez (.323 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 38 of 69 games this year (55.1%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has homered in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has had an RBI in 15 games this year (21.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .240 AVG .233 .264 OBP .282 .421 SLG .398 13 XBH 11 4 HR 3 8 RBI 11 27/4 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings