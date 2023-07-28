Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andy Ibanez (.323 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 38 of 69 games this year (55.1%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 15 games this year (21.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.421
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|27/4
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
