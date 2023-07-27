On Thursday, Zack Short (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .201 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Short has picked up a hit in 39.3% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of those games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Short has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 21 .233 AVG .151 .287 OBP .250 .395 SLG .245 6 XBH 3 4 HR 1 17 RBI 5 23/7 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

