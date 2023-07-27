The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Angels.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .315.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.9% of those games.
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.3% of his games this year (17 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.246 AVG .236
.329 OBP .301
.380 SLG .358
11 XBH 10
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
32/17 K/BB 38/13
6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Ohtani (8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.