On Thursday, Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 70 hits.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
  • He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this season (18.3%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.246 AVG .236
.329 OBP .301
.380 SLG .358
11 XBH 10
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
32/17 K/BB 38/13
6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Sandoval (5-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.