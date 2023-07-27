Mickey Moniak carries a 15-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (52-49) game versus the Detroit Tigers (46-55) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (8-5) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (5-6) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (8-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Lorenzen is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Lorenzen is looking for his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He will try for his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 6 1/3 innings of relief while giving up five earned runs and allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 19 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

In 10 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

