Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 27
Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (46-55) versus the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 27.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (8-5) for the Angels and Michael Lorenzen (5-6) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 41.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 27-31 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Matt Manning vs Jackson Wolf
|July 23
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Alex Faedo vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shohei Ohtani
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Matt Manning vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Rich Hill
