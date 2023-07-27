Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.414) and total hits (88) this season.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 99 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
  • In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.1%).
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 50
.224 AVG .240
.314 OBP .301
.361 SLG .464
16 XBH 22
4 HR 11
21 RBI 35
53/22 K/BB 49/18
1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
