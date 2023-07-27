The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .161.

Maton has picked up a hit in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .145 AVG .175 .278 OBP .288 .200 SLG .360 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 10 RBI 17 32/19 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings