The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 58.4% of his 77 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Vierling has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .232 AVG .299 .314 OBP .344 .328 SLG .456 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

