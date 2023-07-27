Eric Haase -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .203.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).

He has scored in 17 of 74 games (23.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .239 AVG .169 .275 OBP .220 .354 SLG .218 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 35/6 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 2

