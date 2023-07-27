Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.8%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (19.7%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 61 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.213
|AVG
|.207
|.267
|OBP
|.352
|.309
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|24/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
