Shohei Ohtani and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .232/.308/.414 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 47 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .225/.261/.335 slash line so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Sandoval Stats

Patrick Sandoval (5-7) will take the mound for the Angels, his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Sandoval will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jul. 18 7.1 2 1 1 7 3 at Padres Jul. 5 5.0 2 2 1 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 5.0 8 7 7 8 2 at Rockies Jun. 23 5.0 10 3 3 3 1 at Royals Jun. 16 7.0 4 0 0 6 4

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 112 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .299/.398/.668 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 25 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .251/.333/.406 slash line so far this year.

Ward has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

