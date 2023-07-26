Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (46-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 26.

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (5-6) for the Tigers and Patrick Sandoval (5-7) for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 10 out of the 18 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Detroit has won 13 of its 21 games, or 61.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 397 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule