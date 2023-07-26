Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 88 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .414, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 38 games this year (38.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.224
|AVG
|.240
|.314
|OBP
|.301
|.361
|SLG
|.464
|16
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|35
|53/22
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
