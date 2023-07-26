Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on July 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 13 games this season (22.8%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (19.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.236
|.343
|OBP
|.317
|.359
|SLG
|.281
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|24/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
