The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .203.

In 47.3% of his games this year (35 of 74), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (18.9%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .239 AVG .169 .275 OBP .220 .354 SLG .218 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 35/6 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings