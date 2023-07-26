Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (54-47) against the Atlanta Braves (64-35) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Braves have won 56, or 65.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 49 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 36-13 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 551 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.1 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 20 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen July 21 @ Brewers W 6-4 Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta July 22 @ Brewers L 4-3 Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser July 23 @ Brewers W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran July 25 @ Red Sox L 7-1 Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber July 26 @ Red Sox - Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello July 28 Brewers - Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser July 29 Brewers - TBA vs Julio Teheran July 30 Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea July 31 Angels - Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning August 1 Angels - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval

Red Sox Schedule