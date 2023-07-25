The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Seattle Storm taking on the New York Liberty as one of five contests, is not one to miss.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Seattle Storm

The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 16-5

16-5 SEA Record: 4-18

4-18 NYL Stats: 88.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

88.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) SEA Stats: 78.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15.5

-15.5 NYL Odds to Win: -1603

-1603 SEA Odds to Win: +875

+875 Total: 168.5 points

The Chicago Sky play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Sky on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 9-13

9-13 LVA Record: 21-2

21-2 CHI Stats: 77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) LVA Stats: 93.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.9 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14

-14 LVA Odds to Win: -1397

-1397 CHI Odds to Win: +775

+775 Total: 169 points

The Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 12-10

12-10 PHO Record: 6-16

6-16 ATL Stats: 85.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

85.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th) PHO Stats: 76.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (19.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Rhyne Howard (19.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 ATL Odds to Win: -281

-281 PHO Odds to Win: +221

+221 Total: 164.5 points

The Dallas Wings take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun hit the road the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 13-9

13-9 CON Record: 17-6

17-6 DAL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.7 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 DAL Odds to Win: -141

-141 CON Odds to Win: +113

+113 Total: 167.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks play the Indiana Fever

The Fever go on the road to face the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 7-15

7-15 IND Record: 6-16

6-16 LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 LAS Odds to Win: -163

-163 IND Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 165 points

