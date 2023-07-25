Eduardo Rodriguez and Griffin Canning will start for their respective teams when the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels play on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 95 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit's .368 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (391 total).

The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit's 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.69 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Rodriguez is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Rodriguez is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Matt Manning Chase Silseth 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Jesús Luzardo

