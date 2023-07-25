The Chicago Sky (9-13), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (21-2).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1250 +800
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1100 +700
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1199 +650
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1400 +700

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Aces games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this season.
  • Sky games have hit the over nine out of 21 times this year.

