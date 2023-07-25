Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .309.
- Greene enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has an RBI in 18 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.366
|AVG
|.254
|.418
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.381
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|37/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
