The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .309.

Greene enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has an RBI in 18 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .366 AVG .254 .418 OBP .333 .545 SLG .381 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 11 RBI 11 37/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings