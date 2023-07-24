Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on Monday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 85 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .230/.307/.414 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .226/.262/.338 slash line so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Wade Stats

Wade has 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 58 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.407/.429 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

