Andy Ibanez -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with two or more RBI three times (4.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 31
.241 AVG .233
.261 OBP .282
.429 SLG .398
12 XBH 11
4 HR 3
8 RBI 11
25/3 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Stripling (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.92 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.92, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.