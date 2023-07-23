Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Padres on July 23, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Spencer Torkelson and others on the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday at Comerica Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has collected 83 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .226/.303/.403 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .248/.324/.381 on the season.
- McKinstry brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Musgrove Stats
- Joe Musgrove (9-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 16th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 24 doubles, 19 home runs, 93 walks and 60 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a .268/.422/.506 slash line so far this season.
- Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.