Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (48-51) and the Detroit Tigers (44-54) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 23.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (9-2) for the Padres and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, Tigers 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (383 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule