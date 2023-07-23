Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Padres Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Padres
|Tigers vs Padres Odds
|Tigers vs Padres Prediction
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.403) and total hits (83) this season.
- In 60.4% of his 96 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.211
|AVG
|.240
|.305
|OBP
|.301
|.333
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|22
|3
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|35
|51/21
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.